Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 288.0% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

IYT stock opened at $256.59 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.80.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

