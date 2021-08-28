Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 20,422 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,207,000.

Shares of IYM opened at $134.13 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $94.57 and a 52 week high of $141.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.99.

