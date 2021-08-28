Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $374,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 78.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Citigroup by 33.6% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 16.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 20.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $604,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

C opened at $72.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.