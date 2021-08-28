Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,792,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,349 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,808,000 after purchasing an additional 573,990 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,732,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,303,000 after purchasing an additional 507,726 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 734,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,869,000 after purchasing an additional 468,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,752,000 after purchasing an additional 193,604 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME opened at $136.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.76. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.90 and a 12-month high of $140.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

