Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $486.04

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €486.04 ($571.81) and traded as high as €580.00 ($682.35). Hypoport shares last traded at €578.00 ($680.00), with a volume of 2,768 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HYQ. Warburg Research set a €605.00 ($711.76) price target on Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €600.00 ($705.88) target price on Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €488.77. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

