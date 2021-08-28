Hyman Charles D Sells 4,500 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Hyman Charles D lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EWA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.01. 1,196,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936,572. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.97.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

