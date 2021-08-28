Hyman Charles D Sells 360 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $102.10. 2,994,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,932. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $103.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.