Hyman Charles D Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hyman Charles D lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 2.4% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $34,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $379.49. 1,115,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $207.77 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $358.44.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.52.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

