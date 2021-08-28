Hyman Charles D Has $3.77 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Hyman Charles D decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,204,000 after buying an additional 4,221,921 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,634,000 after buying an additional 879,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,041,000 after buying an additional 418,148 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,900,000 after buying an additional 4,127,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,588,000 after buying an additional 1,131,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.95. 2,843,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,714,553. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

