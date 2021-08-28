Hyman Charles D Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hyman Charles D reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $26,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 16.8% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 31,931 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 51,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $41,350,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.5% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.81. The stock had a trading volume of 772,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,081. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

