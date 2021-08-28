Hyman Charles D Cuts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hyman Charles D reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,929 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $136,772,000 after purchasing an additional 137,190 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.48. 3,355,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,830,648. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

