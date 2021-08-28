HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Acquired by Ronit Capital LLP

Ronit Capital LLP increased its position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 96.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in HUYA were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUYA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 22.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,144,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,785,000 after buying an additional 5,049,252 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,232,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,274 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HUYA by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,522,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HUYA by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,287,000 after buying an additional 719,825 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in HUYA by 22.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,369,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,630,000 after buying an additional 617,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

HUYA traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. 2,072,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,471. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59. HUYA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

