Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Insider Keith Lough Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) insider Keith Lough bought 5,000 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950 ($12,999.74).

Shares of Hunting stock opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.71) on Friday. Hunting PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The company has a market cap of £342.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 213.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 6.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on HTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hunting to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

