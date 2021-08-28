Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Trading 0.8% Higher

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.71. 399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Humankind US Stock ETF stock. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,894,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,408 shares during the period. Humankind US Stock ETF comprises about 35.1% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Humankind Investments LLC owned 59.13% of Humankind US Stock ETF worth $52,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

