Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Short Interest Up 93.8% in August

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 177,900 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the July 29th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 947,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Hudson Capital stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. Hudson Capital has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Capital stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.28% of Hudson Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Capital, Inc engages in the provision of financial solutions to small to medium sized enterprises. It also offers commercial payment advisory, international corporate financing advisory and intermediary bank loan advisory services. The company was founded by Jian Xin Lin and Jin Chi Xu on September 16, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

