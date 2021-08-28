Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -4.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 102,589 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 687,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 472,563 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $5,717,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 27,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

