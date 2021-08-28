HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.840-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.750 EPS.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.92. 23,463,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,752,230. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12. HP has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.54.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

