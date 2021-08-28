HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.750 EPS.

HPQ stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 23,463,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,752,230. HP has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.12.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. raised shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.54.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

