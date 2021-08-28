HP (NYSE:HPQ) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $31.00 price objective on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HPQ. Citigroup raised HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, upgraded HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.54.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $28.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12. HP has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HP by 16.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after buying an additional 2,366,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $496,405,000 after buying an additional 353,820 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in HP by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $410,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in HP by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,807 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

