Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,846 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $44.92 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $52.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.