Horan Securities Inc. Sells 1,613 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Horan Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 322,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 88,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,533,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,031,000 after purchasing an additional 521,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 855,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,660,000 after purchasing an additional 179,769 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPAB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.19. The company had a trading volume of 705,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,796. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $31.02.

