Horan Securities Inc. Purchases 4,627 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 0.7% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,098,000 after acquiring an additional 608,344 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $66,068,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,154,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,025,000 after acquiring an additional 110,918 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,861,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,087,000 after acquiring an additional 37,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,724,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,854,000 after acquiring an additional 37,188 shares in the last quarter.

SPTS stock remained flat at $$30.66 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 806,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,787. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.