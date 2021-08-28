Horan Securities Inc. Purchases 1,347 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,212,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,021,000 after buying an additional 133,194 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $363,000.

IEF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,360,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,240,574. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

