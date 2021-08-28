Horan Securities Inc. Has $110,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 164.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $364.84. 549,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,701. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $364.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

