Horan Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 300.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STIP. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,649,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,957,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 274,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,145,000 after acquiring an additional 152,293 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,029,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after acquiring an additional 121,242 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.51. The stock had a trading volume of 283,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,150. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.22. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.02 and a 52 week high of $107.15.

