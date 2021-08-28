Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 343.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,193,000 after acquiring an additional 145,549 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 13.5% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 210,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Hologic by 4.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Hologic by 17.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 459,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,200,000 after buying an additional 69,364 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOLX stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

