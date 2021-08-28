Hillenbrand, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Hillenbrand has increased its dividend payment by 3.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

