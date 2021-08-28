Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HKMPF. Morgan Stanley lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. restated a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of HKMPF stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $37.70.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

