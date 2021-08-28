Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HESM opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74. Hess Midstream has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $27.62.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 154.20%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.