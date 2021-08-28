Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) fell 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.80. 86,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 421,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

Hertz Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HTZZ)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

