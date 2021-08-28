Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Major Shareholder Allan C. Silber Sells 42,487 Shares

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 42,487 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $77,751.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Allan C. Silber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Allan C. Silber sold 29,162 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $62,698.30.

HGBL opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $75.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HGBL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 14.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HGBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

