Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.07 ($117.73).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €82.92 ($97.55) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €86.77.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

