Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. Hemisphere Media Group has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 4.51%.
Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile
Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.
Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.