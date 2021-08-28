Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. Hemisphere Media Group has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMTV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 31.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

