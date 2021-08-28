Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Short Interest Update

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the July 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.64. 3,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.728 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLTOY shares. Barclays upgraded Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

