HEICO Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for HEICO in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HEI. Truist Securities lifted their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

NYSE:HEI opened at $127.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 68.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.53. HEICO has a 1-year low of $99.55 and a 1-year high of $148.95.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.48 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in HEICO by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in HEICO by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in HEICO by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

