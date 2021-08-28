Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $217.95 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000544 BTC on exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $2.51 billion and $217.95 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00055340 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00096874 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.62 or 0.00292463 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010566 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00048457 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,467,248,165 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

