Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $54.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,470,000 after purchasing an additional 355,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,803,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,742,000 after purchasing an additional 51,398 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,045,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,800,000 after acquiring an additional 133,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,669,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 12.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,868,000 after acquiring an additional 163,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

