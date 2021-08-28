Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,609 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Healthpeak Properties worth $22,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEAK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 545,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,325,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4,852.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 36,687 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 160,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEAK stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.05.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

