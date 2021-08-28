Head to Head Survey: TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) vs. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TravelSky Technology and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TravelSky Technology $794.86 million 6.69 $52.57 million N/A N/A EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme $16.48 billion 5.13 $97.10 million $1.02 93.78

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has higher revenue and earnings than TravelSky Technology.

Risk and Volatility

TravelSky Technology has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TravelSky Technology and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TravelSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme 1 4 3 0 2.25

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a consensus price target of $91.31, indicating a potential downside of 4.55%. Given EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme is more favorable than TravelSky Technology.

Profitability

This table compares TravelSky Technology and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TravelSky Technology N/A N/A N/A EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

TravelSky Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme beats TravelSky Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services. The company's AIT services consist of electronic travel distribution services, including inventory control system, computer reservation system, and airport passenger processing system services, as well as other related information technology solutions. It also provides cargo management services, as well as sells and installs related information systems; computer hardware and software development, and data network services; and computer system engineering design and installation services. TravelSky Technology Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments. The Equipment business segment includes production, distribution and sale of high capacity equipment, such as digital surfacing machines and lens polishing machines, which are used in manufacturing plants and prescription laboratories for finishing operations on semi-finished lenses. The Sunglasses and Readers business segment engages in the production, distribution and sale of both non-prescription sunglasses and non-prescription reading glasses. The company was founded by Leonardo Del Vecchio in 1961 and is headquartered in Charenton-le-Pont, France.

