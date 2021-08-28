Head-To-Head Review: ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) versus Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ProSight Global and Hippo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hippo 0 0 0 0 N/A

ProSight Global currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.17%. Given ProSight Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ProSight Global is more favorable than Hippo.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProSight Global and Hippo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.64 $38.89 million $1.39 9.24 Hippo N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A

ProSight Global has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.4% of ProSight Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 4.78% 10.17% 1.91% Hippo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ProSight Global beats Hippo on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

