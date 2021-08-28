Head-To-Head Review: ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) & Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get ContextLogic alerts:

This table compares ContextLogic and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic -32.07% -296.87% -48.12% Stitch Fix -3.79% -17.68% -8.96%

This table compares ContextLogic and Stitch Fix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.54 billion 1.72 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -1.18 Stitch Fix $1.71 billion 2.64 -$67.12 million ($0.66) -64.00

Stitch Fix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ContextLogic. Stitch Fix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ContextLogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.8% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Stitch Fix shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Stitch Fix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ContextLogic and Stitch Fix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 2 7 5 0 2.21 Stitch Fix 3 6 7 0 2.25

ContextLogic currently has a consensus target price of $16.19, indicating a potential upside of 133.32%. Stitch Fix has a consensus target price of $60.06, indicating a potential upside of 42.18%. Given ContextLogic’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Stitch Fix.

Summary

Stitch Fix beats ContextLogic on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc. is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.