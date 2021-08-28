Head-To-Head Contrast: SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) versus Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) and Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Karooooo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SS&C Technologies 14.87% 20.63% 7.13% Karooooo N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Karooooo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SS&C Technologies $4.67 billion 4.17 $625.20 million $4.04 18.87 Karooooo $139.59 million 5.21 $22.02 million $1.03 33.01

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Karooooo. SS&C Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Karooooo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.9% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Karooooo shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SS&C Technologies and Karooooo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SS&C Technologies 0 5 7 1 2.69 Karooooo 0 0 7 0 3.00

SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $83.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.52%. Karooooo has a consensus target price of $45.09, indicating a potential upside of 32.62%. Given Karooooo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Karooooo is more favorable than SS&C Technologies.

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats Karooooo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes. Its products and services allow professionals in the financial services and healthcare industries to automate complex business processes and are instrumental in helping its clients to manage information processing requirements. The company's software-enabled services include SS&C GlobeOp, Global Investor and Distribution Solutions, SS&C Retirement Solutions, Black Diamond Wealth Platform, Bluedoor, Advent Outsourcing Services, Advent Data Solutions, ALPS Advisors, and Virtual Data Rooms, as well as pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health outcomes optimization solutions. Its software products comprise portfolio/investment accounting and analytics software, portfolio management software, trading software, digital process automation product suite, and banking and lending solutions, as well as research, analytics, and training solutions. The company also provides professional services, including consulting and implementation services to assist clients; and product support services. It operates in the United States; the United Kingdom; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific and Japan; Canada; and the Americas. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

