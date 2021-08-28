Head-To-Head Contrast: SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) and Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.3% of Infinera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Infinera shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Infinera and SharpLink Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinera $1.36 billion 1.29 -$206.72 million ($0.39) -21.54 SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million 12.57 -$1.82 million N/A N/A

SharpLink Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Infinera.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Infinera and SharpLink Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinera 0 3 2 0 2.40 SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infinera presently has a consensus price target of $10.90, indicating a potential upside of 29.76%. Given Infinera’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Infinera is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares Infinera and SharpLink Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinera -9.52% -6.34% -1.52% SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Infinera has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular. The company was founded by David F. Welch, Drew Daniel Perkins, and Jagdeep Singh in December 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

