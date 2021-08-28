Head-To-Head Analysis: United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) & Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB)

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Bankshares and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bankshares $1.15 billion 4.13 $289.02 million $2.40 15.36 Spirit of Texas Bancshares $142.42 million 2.86 $31.31 million $1.81 13.10

United Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit of Texas Bancshares. Spirit of Texas Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for United Bankshares and Spirit of Texas Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bankshares 0 3 1 0 2.25 Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

United Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $31.89, indicating a potential downside of 13.48%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.66%. Given Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spirit of Texas Bancshares is more favorable than United Bankshares.

Dividends

United Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. United Bankshares pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Spirit of Texas Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares United Bankshares and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bankshares 32.88% 9.20% 1.50% Spirit of Texas Bancshares 28.37% 11.56% 1.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.2% of United Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of United Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

United Bankshares has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Bankshares beats Spirit of Texas Bancshares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans. The Mortgage Banking segment focuses in the origination and acquisition of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market though United’s mortgage banking subsidiaries, George Mason and Crescent. The Other segment includes financial information not directly attributable to a specific segment, including interest income from investments and net securities gains or losses of parent companies and their non-banking subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products. The company was founded by Dean O. Bass in 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, TX.

