Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,668 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 767.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,413,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,491 shares during the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 495,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,685,000 after buying an additional 26,712 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 113,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,868,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROUS opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.83. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $41.90.

