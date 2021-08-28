Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.370-$0.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.78 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.760 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $19.41 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

