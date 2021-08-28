Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $6.33 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 204.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,565,000 after acquiring an additional 60,349 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $364,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

NYSE:ANET opened at $372.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.41.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $80,797.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,011.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total value of $798,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $333,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,158 shares of company stock valued at $56,753,905. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.