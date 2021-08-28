Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,960 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in WestRock by 1.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 452,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,545,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in WestRock by 137.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 65,910 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in WestRock by 23.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,092,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,866,000 after buying an additional 206,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 17.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

WRK opened at $51.95 on Friday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WRK shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

