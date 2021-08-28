Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 8,023 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $387.23 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

