Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 18,107 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,912,000 after buying an additional 1,109,649 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Genuine Parts by 43.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,243,000 after purchasing an additional 501,896 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $52,814,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,512,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,498,000 after purchasing an additional 205,442 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $123.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $88.99 and a 52 week high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

